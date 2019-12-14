close
Sat Dec 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

REUTERS
December 14, 2019

No play on day four of first Pakistan, Sri Lanka Test

Sports

REUTERS
Sat, Dec 14, 2019
A ground staff member removes rain water from the pitch during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 14, 2019. Photo: AFP

The fourth day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled on Saturday due to rain and a wet outfield.

The two-match series marks Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since an attack in 2009 on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore.

The weather-hit opening match has not had full play on any of the four days and not even one innings has been completed since tourists Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat.

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will hope play will resume on the final day to allow him to score the 13 more runs he needs to complete his sixth hundred in Tests.

Dilruwan Perera was not out on six at the other end with the touring side on 282 for six wickets.

Latest News

More From Sports