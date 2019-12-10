Usman Khan qualifies for equestrian eventing category in Tokyo Olympics

Professional jockey Usman Khan on Tuesday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the equestrian eventing category.

Usman secured his position in the 2020 Summer Olympics after achieving the required qualifying points when he, with his horse named Azad Kashmir, won a competition in Australia. The news was confirmed by Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) Secretary-General Khalid Mehmood.

It is noteworthy that Usman is the only Pakistani athlete to have qualified in the eventing category.

Earlier, four other Pakistani athletes also qualified for the Olympics: Arshad Nadeem achieved a spot in athletics, whereas Muhammad Khalil, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, and Gulfam Jospeh qualified for the shooting category.