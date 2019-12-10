Pakistan will not underestimate Sri Lanka, says Azhar Ali

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan cricket team's Test skipper Azhar Ali said on Tuesday that the green shirts will not underestimate Sri Lanka as the two sides gear up to lock horns starting tomorrow (Wednesday) in the first Test match.

Holding a press conference, Azhar said that it was important for him to lead by example and score big against Sri Lanka.

"As a captain I have to lead the team by example and so I will try my best to put on a big score and perform well so that we can win," he said.

In response to a question, Azhar said that the final playing XI will be selected keeping in mind the pitch conditions on the day of the match. Azhar said that keeping in mind the changing weather, it was crucial for Pakistan to win the toss to get off to a better start.

"Judging by the changing weather, the toss will be crucial for us. The playing XI would then be decided on the given conditions of course but I do have a say on the matter," he said.

He said that it was important for the green shirts to not only score runs against the Sri Lankans but also handle pressure.

"We need to be able to perform against them and manage the pressure at the same time. We can't perform if we can't handle the pressure," the 34-year-old added.

Pakistan go into the first Test match fresh from a humiliating series against Australia where they lost both matches by innings defeat. In the second Test match, Pakistan lost to Australia by an inning and 48 runs after the green shirts' batsmen floundered and its bowlers were unable to register impressive performances against the Aussies.

Azhar had conceded that Pakistan were outplayed by Australia after the second Test match defeat but said that the team had taken positives from the series. He had said that Pakistan had been outplayed in all three departments of the game in the series against Australia.

After the first Test, Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second match which will be played in Karachi from December 19-23.