Golden Globes 2020: Did you favourite land in the nominations list? Check here

As the Golden Globes nominees for 2020 were unveiled on Monday, several of Hollywood bigwigs landed a spot in the esteemed list, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy and others.

The nomination ceremony that went on air on Monday from the Beverly Hills Hotel saw Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announce the names of the nominees.

The 77th Golden Globes to be held in 2020 will welcome Ricky Gervais as the host for the mega award show.

Here’s a complete list of the nominees below. Check if your favourite bagged a spot:

Best Motion Picture [Drama]

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actor [Drama]

Christian Bale in Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory

Adam Driver in Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

Best Actress [Drama]

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet

Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan in Little Women

Charlize Theron in Bombshell

Renee Zellweger in Judy

Best Motion Picture [Musical or Comedy]

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor [Musical or Comedy]

Daniel Craig in Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton in Rocketman

Eddie Murphy in Dolemite is My Name

Best Actress [Musical or Comedy]

Awkwafina in The Farewell

Ana de Armas in Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart

Emma Thompson in Late Night

Cate Blanchett in Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino in The Irishman

Joe Pesci in The Irishman

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Benning in The Report

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho in Parasite

Sam Mendes in 1917

Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese in The Irishman

Todd Phillips in Joker

Best Animated Feature

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Original Song

Beautiful Ghosts from CATS

I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman

Into the Unknown from Frozen 2

Spirit from The Lion King

Stand Up from Harriet

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Actress [Comedy Series]

Christina Applegate in Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst in On Becoming A God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor [Comedy Series]

Bill Hader in Barry

Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method

Ben Platt in The Politician

Paul Rudd in Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef in Ramy

Best Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actress [Drama Series]

Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Best Actor [Drama Series]

Brian Cox in Succession

Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Rami Malek in Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies in The Crown

Billy Porter in Pose

Best Limited Series or Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress [Limited Series or TV Movie]

Kaitlyn Dever in Unbelievable

Joey King in The Act

Helen Mirren in Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever in Unbelievable

Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor [Limited Series or TV Movie]

Christopher Abbott in Catch-22

Sasha Baron Cohen in The Spy

Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris in Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor [Series, Limited Series or TV Movie]

Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin in Succession

Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård in Chernobyl

Henry Winkler in Barry

Best Supporting Actress [Series, Limited Series or TV Movie]