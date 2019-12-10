close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 10, 2019

Golden Globes 2020: Did you favourite land in the nominations list? Check here

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 10, 2019
Golden Globes 2020: Did you favourite land in the nominations list? Check here

As the Golden Globes nominees for 2020 were unveiled on Monday, several of Hollywood bigwigs landed a spot in the esteemed list, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy and others.

The nomination ceremony that went on air on Monday from the Beverly Hills Hotel saw Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announce the names of the nominees.

The 77th Golden Globes to be held in 2020 will welcome Ricky Gervais as the host for the mega award show.

Here’s a complete list of the nominees below. Check if your favourite bagged a spot:

Best Motion Picture [Drama]

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

Best Actor [Drama]

  • Christian Bale in Ford vs. Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver in Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes

Best Actress [Drama]

  • Cynthia Erivo in Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan in Little Women
  • Charlize Theron in Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger in Judy

Best Motion Picture [Musical or Comedy]

  • Dolemite is my Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Best Actor [Musical or Comedy]

  • Daniel Craig in Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton in Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy in Dolemite is My Name

Best Actress [Musical or Comedy]

  • Awkwafina in The Farewell
  • Ana de Armas in Knives Out
  • Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson in Late Night
  • Cate Blanchett in Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Al Pacino in The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci in The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

  • Annette Benning in The Report
  • Margot Robbie in Bombshell
  • Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers
  • Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Best Director

  • Bong Joon Ho in Parasite
  • Sam Mendes in 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Martin Scorsese in The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips in Joker

Best Animated Feature

  • Frozen 2
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Original Song

  • Beautiful Ghosts from CATS
  • I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman
  • Into the Unknown from Frozen 2
  • Spirit from The Lion King
  • Stand Up from Harriet

Best Original Score

  • Motherless Brooklyn
  • Little Women
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Marriage Story

Best Screenplay

  • Marriage Story
  • Parasite
  • The Two Popes
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • The Irishman

Best Foreign Language Film

  • The Farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Comedy Series

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

Best Actress [Comedy Series]

  • Christina Applegate in Dead to Me
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag
  • Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll
  • Kirsten Dunst in On Becoming A God in Central Florida
  • Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor [Comedy Series]

  • Bill Hader in Barry
  • Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
  • Ben Platt in The Politician
  • Paul Rudd in Living with Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef in Ramy

Best Drama Series

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Best Actress [Drama Series]

  • Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman in The Crown
  • Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Best Actor [Drama Series]

  • Brian Cox in Succession
  • Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek in Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies in The Crown
  • Billy Porter in Pose

Best Limited Series or Movie

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Best Actress [Limited Series or TV Movie]

  • Kaitlyn Dever in Unbelievable
  • Joey King in The Act
  • Helen Mirren in Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever in Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor [Limited Series or TV Movie]

  • Christopher Abbott in Catch-22
  • Sasha Baron Cohen in The Spy
  • Russell Crowe in The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris in Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell in Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor [Series, Limited Series or TV Movie]

  • Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin in Succession
  • Andrew Scott in Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård in Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler in Barry

Best Supporting Actress [Series, Limited Series or TV Movie]

  • Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown
  • Emily Watson in Chernobyl
  • Patricia Arquette in The Act
  • Toni Collette in Unbelievable 

Latest News

More From Entertainment