Golden Globes 2020: Did you favourite land in the nominations list? Check here

As the Golden Globes nominees for 2020 were unveiled on Monday, several of Hollywood bigwigs landed a spot in the esteemed list, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy and others.
The nomination ceremony that went on air on Monday from the Beverly Hills Hotel saw Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson announce the names of the nominees.
The 77th Golden Globes to be held in 2020 will welcome Ricky Gervais as the host for the mega award show.
Here’s a complete list of the nominees below. Check if your favourite bagged a spot:
