Global Health Summit begins on Dec 24 in Karachi

KARACHI: United States-based organisation Medics International (MI) is set to organise its "Silver Jubilee and 10th Global Convention" in Pakistan starting December 24.

A United Nations accredited body, the MI focuses on medical academia, global relief, and healthcare, with work in 55 countries. It has also been providing humanitarian and healthcare aid in countries such as Burkia Faso, Haiti, Greece, Iraq, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The convention will mark the foundation's silver jubilee, with like-minded, expatriate Pakistani physicians in New York, who graduated from medical colleges, in attendance. With participation of more than 1,000 medical professionals from the US, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is expected to be one of the biggest conferences Pakistan has ever seen for healthcare, medicine, and related fields.

Approved by the Continuing Medical Education (CME), the conference would have discussions on medical, surgical, pharmaceutical, and dental topics, as well as career guidance for young professionals and women-wing axes.

The first leg of the convention will be held from December 24-26 at the Pearl Continental in Karachi, while the second and final one will be held in Islamabad from December 28-29.

MI founder Dr Wajih Rizvi, in this regard, said: "Previously, we have organised our global conventions in countries like USA, Canada, UK, Barbados, India, Iran, Iraq, and, now, we are coming to Pakistan for the very first time after the peace and security situation of our country has improved. It is now conducive to holding such international events."

"We will have elaborated sessions on different fields of health care profession. There is a whole army of global medical experts whose goal is to transfer the latest technology to Pakistan, attain the trainers and facilitate a dialogue to benefit Pakistan, the region and the world at large.

"One major focus of our conference will be career counselling for medical students and graduates in Pakistan, to help them chose the right paths for further education and practice. MI has been doing this for last 25 years," he said.

Dr Rizvi added that the conference would help modernise Pakistan's public health sector, especially the government-run basic health units and dispensaries. A special part of the conference would also be dedicated to discuss women's health and wellness issues.

The conference would also have social events, including a Mushaira (poetry event) at the famed Mohatta Palace, depicting literary elites, including Iftekhar Arif, Dr Pirzada Qasim, and Manzar Bhopali.