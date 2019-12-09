PM Imran Khan to launch 'Report Corruption App' today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch a mobile application through which the people can report corruption to the authorities today, Monday.

On the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, the PM will launch “Report Corruption App”, according to official twitter handle of government of Pakistan.

The day is being observed today under the theme: “Together, We Are United Against Corruption” which also marked the 15th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

The day encourages a global fight against corruption keeping the sustainable development goal of 2030, is observed to enhance awareness and highlight the dangerous affects of the corruption, besides urging all governments to join hands against corruption by creating awareness of the day and the prevailing issues around it.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has won the election on agenda of ending corruption from the country and briniging all those who have plundred the national exchenquer to the book.