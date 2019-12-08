Pakistan completes century of medals in 13th South Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan has completed century of medals in 13th South Asian Games being played in Nepal after winning five more Gold medals in various sports on Sunday.



Pakistani athletes got Gold medals in Squash, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Handball events to take gold country’s medals tally to 29. Pakistan has also got 33 Silver and 54 Bronze medals in the regional sporting extravaganza so far.

Pakistan started the Sunday with two back to back gold medals in weightlifting contest won by two brothers, Nooh, and Anzala.

Competing in 109kg weight category, Pakistan’s Hanzala Dastagir Butt lifted 331kg to win the Gold medal. He lifted 150kg in snatch while 181 in clean & jerk.

Hanzala’s brother, Nooh Dastagir Butt was competing in over 109kg category. Nooh — who won the Bronze medal in last year’s commonwealth games — lifted a total of 380kg with lifts of 165 in snatch and 215 in clean & jerk to win the Gold medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan got another gold medal when Tayyab Aslam defeated India’s Harindar Pal Singh 3-1 to win individual medal in men’s squash.



Pakistan also got the gold medal in Handball after beating India in the final 30-29 after a nail biting encounter.

Country’s top wrestler Inam Butt added another feather to his cap when he downed Nepal’s Sumit Kumar to win 92kg wrestling gold medal.

Inam was once down on points in first round but he made a comeback in second round and used his traditional “double leg” technique to down his opponent to win the final bout.

Two other wrestlers Mohammad Bilal and Umair Butt got silver medals after they were beaten in the final bouts.

Pakistani shooter Gulfam Joseph also won 10m air pistol shooting competition.

Tennis players from Pakistan got collectively six bronze medals in men’s doubles, men’s singles and mixed doubles event. Boxers Naqeebullah and Mahmood ul Hassan also won bronze medals in their respective categories.

Pakistan also got a bronze medal in fencing men’s team contest.

Female boxing trio of Razia Bano, Mehreen, and Rukhsana Parveen also won women’s boxing bronze medals in their respective weight categories. Female Judokas Amina Toyoda and Humaira Ashiq also earned bronze medals.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain in Judo 66kg and Awais Ali Khan in boxing 81kg also secured bronze medals in South Asian Games.

With 29 Gold, 33 Silver and 54 Bronze medals, Pakistan has now collectively 116 medals in 13th South Asian Games.