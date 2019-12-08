Papadakis, Cizeron win ice dance gold at ISU Grand Prix Final

TURIN: Four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron reclaimed gold at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday.

The 2018 Olympic Games silver medallists missed last year´s final through injury, with Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue the defending champions.

The French pair sealed their second gold in the elite six-team final with their free dance to ´Find Me´ earning them an overall total of 219.85 points.

American´s Madison Chock and Evan Bates took silver with 210.68, with Hubbell and Donohue taking bronze with 207.93.