Sat Dec 07, 2019
Sports

AFP
December 8, 2019

Papadakis, Cizeron win ice dance gold at ISU Grand Prix Final

Sports

AFP
Sun, Dec 08, 2019

TURIN: Four-time world champion ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron reclaimed gold at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday.

The 2018 Olympic Games silver medallists missed last year´s final through injury, with Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue the defending champions.

The French pair sealed their second gold in the elite six-team final with their free dance to ´Find Me´ earning them an overall total of 219.85 points.

American´s Madison Chock and Evan Bates took silver with 210.68, with Hubbell and Donohue taking bronze with 207.93.

