Fri Dec 06, 2019
December 7, 2019

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz condemns US navy base shooting

Sat, Dec 07, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, in telephonic conversation with US president Donald Trump, has  denounced a fatal shooting at an American naval base, according to the state media.

The Saudi King expressed deep sorrow over the Florida shooting -  allegedly carried out by a Saudi air force trainee -  and pledged cooperation with the United States, said the official Saudi Press Agency.

"He (the King) affirmed that the perpetrator of this heinous crime does not represent the Saudi people," it reported.

Three people were killed and eight others wounded in the incident, according to the US authorities.

