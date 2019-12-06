Jennifer Aniston spotted enjoying night out with best friend Courteney Cox

Leading US actress Jennifer Aniston was spotted enjoying a night out with former co-star and best friend Courteney Cox once again after they celebrated Thanksgiving together.



The Friends star was snapped with Cox in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The two friends left the party together and jumped into the same car.

According to media reports, Jennifer and Courteney are spending a lot of time together these days. They had also celebrated Thanksgiving along with other Hollywood stars.

Recently, in an interview with People Magazine, Jennifer revealed that she is open to considering love once again because it is a “beautiful thing.”

Sharing her thoughts on love as a whole, the star went onto say, "I mean I also think it’s the way we really get to know ourselves by being vulnerable enough to let love in.”

She was also very open about her past relationships and stated she will not let her past splits affect her love life in the future.