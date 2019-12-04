Altidore fined for MLS referee criticism

LOS ANGELES: Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has been fined an undisclosed amount for criticising officiating in last month´s MLS Cup final, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday.



Garber said in the statement Altidore had been hit in the pocket for remarks made in the wake of Toronto´s defeat to the Seattle Sounders on November 10 which violated the league´s public criticism policy.

United States international Altidore, who has been fined before for questioning the standard of MLS officiating, had criticised match officials for failing to spot a foul in the build-up to Seattle´s opening goal.

"We know the standard of MLS refereeing is next to horrible. You can´t count on them being able to run anything," Altidore told reporters following the game.

It was the second time this year Altidore has criticised MLS referees.

In June he described MLS referees as "some of the worst in the world...absolutely horrible" after a game between Toronto and D.C. United, prompting another fine.