Persona 5 Scramble trailer focuses more on Ann

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom, Strikers will be released in Japan on February 20, 2020.

Developed by Omega Force and P-Studio for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, the game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors and Atlus's Persona franchises.

It is set six months after the events of Persona 5, and follows Joker and the rest of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they end up in a mysterious version of Tokyo filled with supernatural enemies.

The new trailer once again highlights Ann, showcasing her fighting abilities as well as her physique .

The minute and half long trailer introduces the video game aficionados to Ann's character, her personality and the voice actress behind her face.