Tue Dec 03, 2019
World

Web Desk
December 3, 2019

Lil Bub, Instagram’s beloved cat passes away at age eight

World

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 03, 2019
Lil Bub, Instagram’s beloved cat passes away at age eight. Photo: Instagram

One of the most popular cats on the internet, Lil Bub left a colossal number of people heartbroken and devastated after she passed away.

The eight-year-old cat, one of the most loved felines on the internet was announced dead on Instagram by her owner, Mike Bridavsky.

The furry internet sensation had racked up a massive fan following over her unusual features with spherical eyes and a tongue sticking out.

Lil Bub was born with multiple disorders, dwarfism being one of the health issues and was rescued by Bridavsky as a feral kitten.

The deceased pet had also played a huge role in raising money for animal welfare during her lifetime as her owner revealed that she had managed to rack up $700,000 for the noble cause.

Bridavsky had shared photos of her from when she was a kitten to the last photo he had taken with her, along with an emotional caption.

"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep," he wrote on Instagram.

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o

"I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection," he added.

"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world," he said, ending the caption with: "Please visit all of us in our dreams."

