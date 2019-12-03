Lil Bub, Instagram’s beloved cat passes away at age eight

One of the most popular cats on the internet, Lil Bub left a colossal number of people heartbroken and devastated after she passed away.

The eight-year-old cat, one of the most loved felines on the internet was announced dead on Instagram by her owner, Mike Bridavsky.

The furry internet sensation had racked up a massive fan following over her unusual features with spherical eyes and a tongue sticking out.

Lil Bub was born with multiple disorders, dwarfism being one of the health issues and was rescued by Bridavsky as a feral kitten.

The deceased pet had also played a huge role in raising money for animal welfare during her lifetime as her owner revealed that she had managed to rack up $700,000 for the noble cause.

Bridavsky had shared photos of her from when she was a kitten to the last photo he had taken with her, along with an emotional caption.

"On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep," he wrote on Instagram.

"I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection," he added.



"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world," he said, ending the caption with: "Please visit all of us in our dreams."