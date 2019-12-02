Pakistan clinch two gold medals in South Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan opened their medal account in 13th South Asian Games on Monday as Pakistani Karatekas won two gold, three silver and four bronze medals in different categories.

According to information received from Kathmandu, Pakistan’s Shahida Abbasi won the first Gold medal for Pakistan in women’s individual Kata with 42 points.

Mohammad Awais won the second gold medal for Pakistan in the regional sports extravaganza when he overpowered his opponent to win gold medal men’s -84kg competition.

Naimatullah won a Silver medal for Pakistan in men’s individual Kata by earning 24.92 points. Pakistan women team, comprising of Shahida, Nargis and Naz Gul, won Silver medal in women’s team Kata while, Baz Mohammad won the silver medal in over 84Kg category.

Pakistani Karatekas also won bronze medals in the men’s team Kata. Iqra Anwar and Sabira Gul won a Bronze medal for Pakistan in their respective weight categories.

In Taekwondo, Mahrunisa and Shahbaz Ahmed won the silver medal in pair Poomsae, and Mehrunisa won an individual bronze, whereas Shahbaz, Mumtaz, and Mohammad Anas won the bronze medal in Male Team Poomsae. Mehrunisa, Iqra, and Asifa got bronze in the female team event. Mumtaz and Asifa got bronze in pair as well.

In the Tennis team event, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the quarter-final to qualify for the semi's where it will face Bhutan.

For Pakistan, Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq won the singles competition while Abid and Muzamil won doubles’ contest to make it 3-0.

Women's team got the bye in the first round, it will play Sri Lanka tomorrow.

Pakistan’s volleyball team will compete for Gold medal tomorrow in the final against India.