Liam Payne from One Direction gets into a pub brawl over girlfriend’s age

Liam Payne got into a public brawl after pub management did not allow his girlfriend Maya Henry to enter into the pub.

TMZ reported that Payne had taken to town with his 19-year-old girlfriend Maya Henry and got into a heated argument with the pub management which got ugly really fast.

Witness reported that, at first the couple was allowed to enter the pub but later, after they stepped out for a bit, they were not allowed to re-enter. During a recorded video, Liam can be heard saying, "Don't [expletive] push me again. I swear to God I'll lay your [expletive] out."

Later on, TMZ reported the brawl got physical after Liam was knocked to the ground. He took to Instagram and addressed the issue in a light-hearted manner, stating, "Well rested and ready to get back to work after a great little Texas getaway good food, good times and good people... still didn't get a cowboy hat though why can't I have nice things."

Check out his post below:



