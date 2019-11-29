Davis Cup: Pakistan clash with India today

The much-awaited Pakistan versus India clash will take place today (Friday) as the two collide for the Davis Cup tie.

The tie-breaking match was earlier scheduled to be played in Islamabad, but will now be played on indoor hard courts due to sub-zero temperatures in the Kazakhstan capitalof, Nur-Sultan.

Even though the Indian side already had an advantage, the pulling out of Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan has made it almost a non-contest.

The tie was scheduled to be played in Islamabad but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted it to a neutral venue (Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan) sparking a new controversy that saw top Pakistani players boycotting the tie.

“I don’t see any reason for shifting the tie outside Pakistan. This is injustice to us,” Aisam ul Haq had said earlier when he announced to boycott the Davis Cup match against India.

Following the boycott by Aisam and Aqeel, the Pakistan Tennis Federation nominated junior players for the contest. While the Indian players have Grand Slam experience behind them, the Pakistanis are still struggling to make a mark even at the ITF Futures level.

The Pakistan will start off this much awaited Davis Cup tie as underdogs as the squad comprises of junior and inexperienced players.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Mohammad Shoaib will play the first rubber against India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan. The contest at the National Tennis Center will be the first taste of Davis Cup action for 17-year old Muhammad Shoaib.

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman will take on India's Sumit Nagal in the second rubber on the opening day.

The duo of Huzaifa and Shoaib will face experienced Laender Paes and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in doubles’ contest on Saturday before reverse singles.

Their third team member from Pakistan, Yousaf Khalil, has been ranked as low as 1680 in the world.

India has won all of their previous six Davis Cup encounters with Pakistan.