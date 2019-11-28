PBSA reminds IPC of govt's promise to pay snooker ace Asif's Rs10m prize

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Thursday assured snooker ace Mohammad Asif that she would ask Prime Minister Imran Khan for the release of Rs. 10 million, which winners of medals and major international championships are entitled to as per government’s sports policy.

On November 9, Asif won the IBSF World Snooker Championship (amateur), beating Jefrey Roda of Philippines 8-5 in the final.

Asif, along with Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association's (PBSA) President Munawwar Hussain Shaikh and Co-chairman Alamgir Shaikh, met Dr Mirza today, who was informed of the star cueist’s big win.

The PBSA officials, as per the government’s sports policy, requested the minister for the prize money for Asif to be released, who responsed by saying that she will forward the request to the prime minister.