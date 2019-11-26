close
Tue Nov 26, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2019

Brad Pitt, Alia Shaukat dating rumours intensify as actors attend Kanye West's concert

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 26, 2019

Bradt Pitt and Alia Shawkat have been spotted together again, days after the rumour mill started suggesting that something is cooking between the actors.

The rumours had started swirling after the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted stepping out with Shawkat several times in the past few months.

It seems speculations that the actors are having an affair haven't stopped the pair from going out.

Latest reports suggest the Gladiator star and the Arrested Development actress have attended Kanye West's one-night-only Nebuchadnezzar opera on Sunday afternoon.

A video shared by Daily Mail reveals that Pitt pulled Shauwkat and gave her a warm hug before she took her seat.

He was also seen whispering something into her ears before she occupied her seat.

Quoting an insider, People magazine reported that the actors “are just friends and there is nothing romantic going on.

