Azhar Ali reveals 'plan' of Babar Azam's batting order

Test captain Azhar Ali has explained star batsman Babar Azam's recent march up the batting order, which is set to go up another notch higher in the upcoming second and final Test against Australia.

Babar, who opens the batting for Pakistan in the two shorter formats, used to bat at number six in Tests under former head coach Mickey Arthur.

He was promoted from sixth to fifth in the first Test against Australia last week, and rumour has it that in the final Test he would bat at number four.

Azhar says that Babar's rise up the order was a part of the plan and that he was not assigned a lower slot because of any doubts in his ability.

"We all know how talented Babar Azam is. He has performed well in Tests as well in the recent past. He is improving all the time. The previous management had assigned him a lower number in the batting order so that he got started [in the longest former] but no one had any doubts in his ability," the skipper told Pakistan Cricket Board's podcast.

"But now we are thinking to promote him up the order gradually. We all know how good he is but we also need to keep him at a position where he keeps on scoring."

Azhar further said that despite Pakistan's innings defeat in the series opener, "neither me nor the team management has any doubt in the ability of the players."