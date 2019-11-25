Pakistan youngster Hassan Khan wants first class cricket to be given equal importance as PSL

Youngster Hassan Khan wants first-class matches to be as hyped as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to encourage youngsters who give this format importance.

21-year-old Hassan Khan came into the limelight after a match-winning performance for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2018. He later switched to Lahore Qalandars’ for the 2019 season.

Hassan feels that playing first-class matches are more important than playing PSL matches.

“It is not true that we don’t give importance to four-day cricket. The perception that youngsters are more interested in PSL or T20s is not correct,” he said.

“Usually PSL has all-international audience and that’s why the performance there is noticed. I think it is important that we give equal hype to first-class matches and lionize red-ball performances to encourage youngsters,” he said.

The young all-rounder, who is knocking doors of the national team, added that for him performing in first-class cricket is always important.

“First class cricket is the stage where a player’s quality is judged and that’s why you can’t take this for granted,” he said.

Hassan is playing his eighth first-class match for Sindh against Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the previous seven, he took 16 wickets and scored 118 runs. He has also represented Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in PSL, as well as Edmonton Royals in Canada’s Global T20 League. He has also been part of the Pakistan U19 team.

Hassan however dreams of playing Test cricket for Pakistan.