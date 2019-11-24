AMAs 2019: Empty seat between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stirs speculations

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept their relationship closely guarded ever since they started dating in 2016.

Joe, an actor by profession, is not known for discussing his personal life during his media interactions, which he keeps only to films.

According to PinkVilla, there are fair chances of the singer making her relationship with Joe official during American Music Awards (AMAs) 2019.

The reason behind this guessing game appeared to be the seating arrangements at the awards.

According to the seating charts released by AMAs, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez would be seated next to each other while there is one unmarked seat between the two singers.

The report claimed that the empty seat would be for Taylor or Selena's guest.

And if it turns out be for the Lover singer's guest, people can't help but think Taylor is going to make her relationship official.

The 29-year-old pop artist famous for hits like "Shake It Off" began publicly sparring with Music industry mogul Scooter Braun this summer over his company´s purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group, which gave him a majority stake in the master recordings of her first six albums.



Last week, Swift said on Tumblr that Big Machine heads were "exercising tyrannical control," claiming they were preventing her from performing at an upcoming awards gala and releasing a Netflix documentary including songs from her early catalogue.





