Fri Nov 22, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 22, 2019

Antonella Barba, former American Idol contestant, gets four years in prison

Fri, Nov 22, 2019

A US court on Thursday handed down a four-year prison term to a former American Idol contestant for conspiring to distribute drugs.

Antonella Barba, 32, was convicted by US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia months after she pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Barba, who had finished in the top 16 on Season 6 of American Idol received a sentence of 45 months in federal prison.

She was taken into custody while delivering nearly two pounds of the opiate in Virginia in October 2018.

Her lawyer, during the trial, told the court that she was devastated by not doing better on American Idol.

According to local media, the court found her “driven” and “a perfectionist” in an attempt to mitigate the sentence.

