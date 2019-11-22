Cristiano Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina Rodriguez?

Rumours were abuzz that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.



According to an Italian magazine Novella 2000, the football ace and Georgina married back in May in Morocco secretly.

However, TMZ Sports quoting Ronaldo’s representative dismissed the rumours of marrying his girlfriend.

“Ronaldo has not gotten married," he said.

In February, Georgina, 25, said that “I will love to become Ronaldo’s wife.” However, she had shut down the speculations that they were already engaged.

Ronaldo, 34 started his relationship with Georgina in 2016 after his split with Irina Shayk, the Russian beauty at the start of 2015.

Georgina and Ronaldo welcomed their first child, Alana, in 2017.