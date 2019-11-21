Muhammad Waseem to face former world champion Ganigan Lopez

Boxer Muhammad Waseem will be up against a Mexican opponent for the first time in his professional career when he takes the ring opposite Ganigan Lopez on Friday at Caesars Palace, Dubai.

Waseem, 32, has so far fought 10 fights in his pro career, winning all but one — a unanimous decision loss to South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in a world title bout.

A bulk of his opponents have been from Asia but in Lopez he would have a Mexican pugilist standing in front of him for the first time.

Mexico, it is worth noting, is one of the top boxing nations in the world and has produced more world champions than anyone in the last 30 years.

At 37, Lopez, nicknamed El Maravilla (the wonder), is far more experienced and boasts 46 career pro fights, of which he has 36 and lost 10. He is also a former world champion, having held the World Boxing Council’s light flyweight title earlier in his career.

The fight comes roughly two months after Waseem’s last outing. In the September 13 fight against Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor, the Quetta-born had won via a knock out in the very first round.

Waseem and Lopez had their weigh in today, following which the two held a press conference as well.

The Pakistani pugilist admitted that Lopez is vastly experienced but said that he trusts his own hard work. He vowed to come out firing on all cylinders at the start of the fight and secure another KO.