Death Stranding attracts intense criticism: Here is why

Hideo Kojima has received an overwhelming response for his latest video game, Death Stranding .

While gaming aficionados heaped praise on the Japanese game designer , writer, director and producer, there was one person who didn't like it one bit.

Game vlogger, videogamedunky (Dunkview), was ruthless in his criticism, going as far as to calling it a bad game.

Some users, after watching his vlog, were forced to think whether it was one of his harshest criticism for a title in a while.

"The game never looked interesting to me. The trailers all seemed to be super convoluted. The story seems like a mess to me," wrote a user while commenting on the Youtuber's review of Death Stranding.

Some fans found the criticism too harsh and hit back at the vlogger, with one saying "I get he doesn't like the game. that's fine, but to say things that just aren't true is very disappointing."

As the war of words raged on in the comment section of the vlogger's review posted on Reddit, fans showered praise on Kojima on Twitter.



The Japanese video game director has retweeted multiple tweets .