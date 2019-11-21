Pak vs Aus: Tim Paine tries to distract Muhammad Rizwan with 'scented' banter

Australian captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine on Thursday had some interesting comments for his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Rizwan on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan.

According to a video shared on Twitter by Cricket Australia, Paine tried to distract Rizwan when he arrived at the crease by indulging in some playful banter.

The stump microphone picked up what Paine had aid to Rizwan. "Sarfaraz would have dispatched that for a boundary. Sweep, boom, four," he said, egging on Rizwan to play more like the former Pakistan captain.

After Rizwan appeared unfazed by the remarks, and defended another delivery with precise timing and accuracy, Paine said, "Smells nice though, definitely smells nice."

Before the series began, Paine had said that the Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand may be the last time he captains the side at home as he enters the twilight of his career.

Paine, who turns 35 next month, was named captain after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year ban in March 2018 for ball tampering.