Eoin Morgan terms T-10 cricket league 'full entertainment package'

World Cup winner Eoin Morgan, who is currently leading the franchise Dehli Bulls in the ongoing T-10 league taking place in Abu Dhabi, has said that the league is an "entertainment package" and has a lot of potential.

“You get to watch more cricket in less number of days,” Morgan said.

“This format [of cricket] can perhaps also be included in the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics someday,” he added.

“This is a very unique format. Even if there are eight teams, matches can go on for 12 days.

“I would like to see how this format progresses. Right now, this [format] is something that everyone enjoys. It’s a full entertainment package,” Morgan said excitedly.

“There can be at least three matches in one day and if there are more teams participating, then even four matches happen in a single day,” he said.

“The great thing about this [the league] is that fans get the chance to watch world's best players in action," Morgan added.

The English captain also added that playing in this format is also beneficial for other formats since every ball in every over matters.

“Proficiency in this format proves to be very helpful for other formats,” the batsman noted.