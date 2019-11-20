Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrating 72nd wedding anniversary

Prince Philip 98 and Queen Elizabeth II 93 got married on November 20, 1947. The royal couple is celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary today.



Prince Philip and the Queen tied the knot when they were 26 and 21 years old respectively. Their wedding took place at Westminster Abbey.

They have four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth met her future husband, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, in 1934 when she was eight years old at a royal gathering. They met again in 1937 at the age of 13 at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

They began exchanging the letters as friends after their second meeting. Over the years, they grew closer and announced their engagement on 9 July 1947 when she was 21 and tied the knot on November 20, 1947.

