Mehwish Hayat wishes the one person who is the 'secret' behind her on-screen beauty

Pakistani beauty queen Mehwish Hayat is paying tribute to the one person who is known to amplify her beauty in several of her projects — her makeup artist Waqar Hussain.

The Load Wedding actor took to Instagram sharing a photo with Waqar and wrote a heartfelt message on his birthday that is melting hearts of fans all around.

“Happy Birthday @waqar_makeup . Be it Actor-in-Law, Load Wedding or countless TVCs you are the secret to making me look beautiful on screen. Your smile always brightens up the dullest day. You are such a positive human being who has injected so much positivity and confidence in me,” she said.

“Not many will know that you were my first make up artist ten years ago and we have shared this wondrous journey together. On sets I remember that I would be quiet and just observe - you were the only person that I would open up to. From those days you have been my rock and I cannot thank you enough for being there whenever I have needed you. You have literally seen me grow up into the person I am today. Above all else thank you for just being you!,” she went on.



“Have a great day and a great year - shine today tomm and forever ! Love you loads,” she added.