PCB hopes Shane Watson's PSL experience helps bringing Australia to Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pinned its hopes on input from former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in its bid to host Australia for a series in 2022.

Watson is one of few Australian players who had visited Pakistan during last three years and has publicly acknowledged the security arrangements in the country during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was recently appointed the president of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) and, according to a source within the PCB, is likely to meet the board's Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan in Melbourne this month.

“Watson visited Pakistan earlier this year and his feedback would be important in the PCB's efforts to have Australia play in Pakistan in 2022,” the source told Geo News.

The former Australian international, in a recent interview, had praised Pakistan’s security arrangements and expressed his desire to visit the country once again.

“I had an awesome time in Karachi when I was there for a week during the PSL. It was one of the highlights of my career to be able to play in Karachi. To win the tournament with Quetta Gladiators was an amazing time of my life. The security was phenomenal. It was one of the safest places to be in the world with that kind of security around. I am really looking forward to playing there again,” he was quoted as saying by a cricket publication.

The PCB, according to sources, is hopeful that this feedback by Watson would help Pakistan’s cause.

Meanwhile, the PCB is making efforts to have an Australia A team tour Pakistan to pave the way for the senior team’s tour later.

Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has already hinted at the possibility of an Australian team touring Pakistan in future.

Roberts, who earlier visited Pakistan along with Sean Carroll (CA’s head of securities), said that Cricket Australia is happy to see Sri Lankan team agree to visit Pakistan to play Test matches.

"We share Pakistan’s desire for international cricket's return to their country and we’re encouraged to see Sri Lanka agreeing to a two-Test series there next month," Roberts said.