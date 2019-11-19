Hazard says Belgium are mentally stronger ahead of Euro 2020

BRUSSELS: Belgium captain Eden Hazard on Monday said the 2018 World Cup bronze medallists are "stronger" than they were a year ago and have developed a "winning mentality".



Roberto Martinez´s side host Cyprus in their final Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday, having already booked their place at next year´s finals and secured top spot in Group I.

"We have two more years of experience, two more years with the coach," said Real Madrid´s Hazard, who scored twice in Saturday´s 4-1 win over Russia.

"We know each other better, we have young players... I think we are stronger.

"It´s even more with the question of mentality that I think we´ve evolved. We´ve started to have the winning mentality that we didn´t have enough at Euro 2016 or the World Cup."

Belgium, the world´s number one-ranked side, were stunned by Wales in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals and lost to France in the World Cup semis in Russia.