Young Omair Bin Yousuf wants to emulate legendary namesake Mohammad Yousuf

Budding batsman Omair Bin Yousuf, a member of Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad, shares his name with the great Mohammad Yousuf but he says he also wants to achieve for Pakistan what his bearded “role model” did.

“Mohammad Yousuf is my role model and I am a huge fan of his batting technique and ability to score big runs. I want to perform at the highest level like he did,” the 20-year-old Omair is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Omair is representing Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament and started off the season with a scintillating 174. The 20-year-old has scored 402 runs in just eight innings – which also includes a half-century – at an impressive average of 57.43.

In 13 first-class games to date, Omair, who made his first-class debut last year, has scored 984 runs at an average of 46.85.

He cracked a century, scoring 135 runs from 205 balls, on his first-class debut for Karachi Whites against Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

That century is an inspiring memory for the youngster and he now aims to deliver for Pakistan in the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.



“I am confident that we will deliver good results in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup,” said Omair.

“I am happy with my form in the current season and hope to carry forward the momentum in Bangladesh and play a leading role in our performance there.”

Omair, as per the PCB, started his cricketing journey by playing tape-ball cricket on weekends. He received the full backing of his family as they allowed him to continue his studies while taking forward his cricket career.

He is currently pursuing a degree in accounting. At the same time, he has set himself big cricketing goals, which include emulating Yousuf and representing Pakistan in all three formats.