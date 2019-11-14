close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 14, 2019

Six family members killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza: official

World

AFP
Thu, Nov 14, 2019

GAZA CITY: Six members of the same family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry of the coastal Palestinian enclave said on Thursday.

The deaths bring the toll from Israeli strikes to 32 since Tuesday, while 350 rockets have been fired at Israel, according to Israeli military data.

Latest News

More From World