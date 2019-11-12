Drake gets booed off the stage at a carnival for this shocking reason!

During celebrations at the the 'Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival', there were many stars who were lined up in attendance, many of who are famously acclaimed and fan favourites.



Even though the creator of the 'Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival', Tyler, made sure to bring out a number of famously acclaimed artists, the crowd did not seem to be too pleased and furiously booed rapper Drake off stage even though he appeared as a Sunday’s special guest.

The issue was created after the artist that Tyler initially promised for entertainment was not able to show up. As a result of that, Drake was booed off stage by angry fans who felt cheated. The promised artist was Frank Ocean who is famous for Thinkin Bout You.

When the crowd realized that it was Drake rather than Frank Ocean, they went into a frenzy and began to boo the star with full force. Once the rapper understood the situation, he very quickly stated, "I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going.” However, the crowd’s answer was a resounding ‘NO’.

A video of the situation surfaced online, with the caption, “Incase you wanted to see Drake get booed off stage at flog gnaw... bruh”

Once it was clear that the crowd didn’t want him onstage, the rapped existed by saying "It's been, love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me.” Drake’s reaction was well received by the audience yet many find it hard to wrap their heads around why such an acclaimed star was given such a treatment.

