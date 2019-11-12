Selena Gomez talks about mental health struggles amidst criticism over fighting lupus

Selena Gomez, during an interview with Giving Back Generation went on to talk about her past struggles, her experiences and her advice to people who might be going through what she did.

Gomez recently opened up about being criticized regarding gaining weight. She revealed that her recent weight gain was as a result of her ongoing battle with lupus.

Read Also: Chris Evans is looking for an exit from his acting career

In turn the criticism and slander over her weight gain ended up affecting her mental health negatively.



She was quoted as saying, "I'm very happy with living my life and being present. Because that's it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that's it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don't need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that's where the extent of it is. I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say."

After revealing her thoughts and struggles, post breakup, she seems to have turned to other issues that she battled through in the closet for numerous years, one of the biggest being the consistent body shaming she had to endure during her battle with lupus. The disease caused her weight to constantly fluctuate.



"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time, I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

She added, "It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life,"

“It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she went on to say. "That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit."