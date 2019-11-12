Chris Evans is looking for an exit from his acting career

Hollywood hunk Chris Evans may be one of the most widely-loved stars in the industry but the actor is looking for ways to exit his acting career.

The 38-year-old Before You Go actor spoke to his Avengers: Endgame co-star Scarlett Johansson for Variety’s Actors on Actors series where he revealed startling details about himself that have thus far been away from the public eye.

“Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it,” he said.

He further went on to throw hints about the lack of creative freedom in the film industry after the introduction of streaming platforms in the scene.

"I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom. It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one's favourite movie but everyone's lukewarm movie," he said.

"I think that's why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative,” he added.