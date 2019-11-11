Laurel Griggs death: Tributes pour in for Broadway star after her passing

Broadway's rising star Laurel Griggs died last week following an asthma attack.

The emerging name in Broadway is getting remembered after her death by someone who impacted the lives of many and went far beyonf her immense talent.

The 13-year old was battling asthma since the past few years and lost her fight last Tuesday, as confirmed by her father while he was speaking to CNN.

The star child made her Broadway debut at the age of six in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which also featured Scarlet Johansson.

She later joined Once and played the alternate role of Ivanka for a total of 17 months.

The show was the longest-running Ivanka in Broadway production’s history. She continued her journey in the industry with TV and film.

She played the role of Crab Kid in the animated series Bubble Guppies and appeared a number of times on Saturday Night Live.

Netizens poured their hearts out to the 13-year old after hearing of her sad demise.



