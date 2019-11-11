Nikki Haley says top aides urged her to resist some of Trump's demands

Nikki Haley, in her new book With All Due Respect has said two top officials of the White House had persuaded her into not obeying some of demands laid forth by the US President Donald Trump.

The former United States ambassador to United Nations held the then- Chief of Staff John Kelly and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of asking her to hold out against Trump's demands.

The officials said "they were trying to save the country," Haley noted in an interview with CBS Evening News.

"Instead of saying that to me they should have been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan," Haley said.

"It should have been - go tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don't like what he's doing. But to undermine a president... it is really a very dangerous thing and it goes against the constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. It was offensive," she said further.

Furthernore, she also denounced the move to impeach the President saying impeachment is “like the death penalty for public officials".

Trump giving his approval for the book, urged readers to get their copy.





