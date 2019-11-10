Dubai Mall floods as heavy rains cause leakage: Watch

DUBAI: Dubai Mall, the largest in the world, was flooded on Sunday following heavy rains that enveloped the United Arab Emirates.



Circulating videos and photos on social media showed the world’s largest shopping mall suffering leakage after rain lashed the region.

While sections of the mall could be seen getting flooded, the shopping complex remained open for customers who were spotted strolling around the water-logged parts despite the inconvenience.

Addressing the issue of parts of the structure facing leakage, an Emaar real estate developer released a statement saying: “Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas. We are working to contain all leakages and the mall remains operational and open to the public. Mall staff are on the ground, ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected.”