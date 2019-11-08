Netflix’s 'The Witcher' to be released on December 20

The much-awaited Netflix's show The Witcher, based on widely video game which in turn is based on the books, will be released on December 20, 2019.



The first action-packed trailer of the series was revealed in July 2019. Last year, the show-runner Lauren Hissrich had made it clear that it was her desire that The Witcher remains as true to Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series as possible.

Recently reports are making rounds that the show will be more horror than fantasy.

The synopsis of the series the Witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier.