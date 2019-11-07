close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 7, 2019

Is this the most flawless bowling performance in cricket history?

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 07, 2019
Mair presents an impressive line up of 4-0-4-4, including a double hat trick. Photo: Central Districts Twitter 

New Zealand bowler Rosemary Mair may have bowled the most flawless over in cricket history when she returned figures of 4-0-4-4, including a double hat trick, while playing for Hawke's Bay against Taranaki in the Shrimpton Trophy, the Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The 21-year-old kiwi bowled four overs, did not give up a single run and took four wickets — all on consecutive balls as her side romped to a massive 208 run win in the 40 over match. 

Aside from her bowling heroics, the talented seamer also has an affinity for the bat as she contributed 33 runs in just 16 balls during the first innings.

Mair plays for New Zealand’s domestic team the Central Districts and made her international debut this year in February against India. 

