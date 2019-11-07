Disney College Internship Program: Application requirements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Disney College Program is a US national Internship program. It is operated by The Walt Disney Company, located at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.
Under this internship program, students above 18 years are recruited for a semester-long (5-7 months) paid internship program.
As a participant of Disney college program, you'll become part of the magic that is known worldwide.
This truly unique program allows participants to network with leaders, take part in personal and career development classes, and develop skills like problem-solving, teamwork, guest service and effective communication.
Application Requirements
Applicants interested in the Disney College Program must meet the following requirements:
Foreign Students
Applications for the Fall and Fall Advantage 2020 programs will be accepted in January 2020.
