Disney College Internship Program: Application requirements

Disney College Program is a US national Internship program. It is operated by The Walt Disney Company, located at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort.



Under this internship program, students above 18 years are recruited for a semester-long (5-7 months) paid internship program.

As a participant of Disney college program, you'll become part of the magic that is known worldwide.

This truly unique program allows participants to network with leaders, take part in personal and career development classes, and develop skills like problem-solving, teamwork, guest service and effective communication.

Application Requirements

Applicants interested in the Disney College Program must meet the following requirements:

They must be currently enrolled and taking classes at an accredited program or institution and have completed at least one semester OR have graduated within the last 12 months.

Students may apply during their first semester of college to participate their second semester at Disney college.

Graduate students can also however, it may be noted here that that this program is designed for undergraduates.

Be at least 18 years of age.

Possess unrestricted work authorization

Foreign Students

The eligibility for the international students is they must be currently enrolled in a college/university in the United States.

They possess unrestricted US work authorization.

Applications for the Fall and Fall Advantage 2020 programs will be accepted in January 2020.