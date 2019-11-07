close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
World

AFP
November 7, 2019

Dutch police investigate ´suspicious incident´ at Amsterdam airport

World

AFP
Thu, Nov 07, 2019

THE HAGUE: Dutch police said Wednesday they are investigating a "suspicious incident" on a plane at Amsterdam´s Schiphol airport on Wednesday.

The Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, gave no further details of the incident.

"We are currently investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol," the police service said on Twitter.

The airport had declared a "serious situation that can have a major impact on the population", the Dutch news agency ANP reported.

