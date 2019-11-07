Dutch police investigate ´suspicious incident´ at Amsterdam airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: Dutch police said Wednesday they are investigating a "suspicious incident" on a plane at Amsterdam´s Schiphol airport on Wednesday.
The Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, gave no further details of the incident.
"We are currently investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol," the police service said on Twitter.
The airport had declared a "serious situation that can have a major impact on the population", the Dutch news agency ANP reported.
THE HAGUE: Dutch police said Wednesday they are investigating a "suspicious incident" on a plane at Amsterdam´s Schiphol airport on Wednesday.
The Royal Military Police, which deals with ports and airports, gave no further details of the incident.
"We are currently investigating a suspect situation on board a plane at Schiphol," the police service said on Twitter.
The airport had declared a "serious situation that can have a major impact on the population", the Dutch news agency ANP reported.