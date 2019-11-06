Pakistan Army not involved in politics or dharna: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March is a political activity, the armed forces have nothing to do with it, said DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces of a country have no involvement in politics. He said that dharnas have been taking place in the country for quite some time now.

"The country's defence doesn't allow us to answer such allegations," he said. "We are busy in defending the country."

General Asif Ghafoor said that all security arrangements had been taken. He said that the JUI-F chief was a senior politician.

The DG ISPR said that when the armed forces are called in by the government for elections, they do perform their services.

He said that even the army chief wished that the armed forces' role in the election should be minimum.

Kartarpur is a one-way corridor, army will never compromise on Kashmir

The DG ISPR said that the issue of occupied Kashmir between India and Pakistan had been going on since the past 70 years.

"Every day there is firing between the two sides across the Line of Control (LoC)," he said. "Our soldiers have been sacrificing their lives on the LoC hence this issue will not cool down anytime soon. Pakistan or any other institution cannot compromise on the issue of occupied Kashmir."

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan would never let go of the Kashmir issue till it does not reach its logical conclusion.

In response to a simple question about Fazl's criticism of the Kartarpur Corridor, the DG ISPR said that it was a one-way route.

"It's [Kartarpur Corridor] is a one-way corridor," he said. "Sikh pilgrims from India can only come from there to Pakistan. The temple is fenced and they cannot move an inch outside it," he added.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan would handle all the security affairs of the corridor.

Pakistan Army supported government during 2014 dharna

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces had supported the government during the 2014 sit-in protests by the PTI.

"As instructed, the armed forces had fulfilled its duties by protecting the important government buildings and made security arrangements," he said.

He said that the armed forces fulfill the tasks they are given by the government.



