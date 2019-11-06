British Pakistani Abu- Bakr wins Gold, Silver, bronze in World Martial Arts Championship

MANCHESTER: At the age of just eight, British Pakistani Muhammed Abu bakr Farooq created history by becoming the youngest British Pakistani to win Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in the World Martial Arts Championship.

Abu bakr bagged a Gold in weapons (nun Chuck's), Silver in kumite (fighting) and Bronze in self defence. He previously won competitions in the Dojo karate squad, which made him eligible for National qualifiers in 7-10 year old category, where he won Silver medal.

"All my success is due to my parents and my trainer at the club, they have supported me all the way through, it's been two years here at the club and I have worked really hard”, he said, while talking to Geo News, "and it wouldn’t have been possible without them".

“I feel so proud of myself, because martial arts has given me so much confidence and it’s something I know that I’m really good at. My parents and trainer say I have the ‘fire power’ to compete any opponent anywhere and it certainly has boosted my confidence. If I am given the chance I would love to represent both Team GB and Pakistan”.

"Martial arts enables children to develop self-confidence, self-discipline, and self-respect, as well as respect for others, hence we started taking him to martial arts club at the age of 6. Asian parents tend to focus on education more often, we should focus on our children's education but sports is where our Asian community is not very supportive to their children. As a parent, if we support they can become role model in society", his father said.



"At the age of just 8 he is an inspiration for so many kids who were busy playing computer games, but after Abu- bakr success in martial arts so many young kids have joined martial arts clubs. It's an honour for us as a parent that our son became the youngest British Pakistani to win three medals at the championship”, his father further added.

The World Martial Arts Championship was held at the Egham Orbit sport centre in London. Participants from more than 20 countries attended the event. Abu Bakr’s family hails from Chakwal, a small town on the outskirts of Rawalpindi.