Leaked ABC News video: TV channel responds to controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein story

ABC News landed in hot waters after a leaked video shows one of the anchors complaining of a story surrounding Jeffrey Epstein getting pulled owing to outside pressure.



The footage was leaked to Project Veritas, a conservative activist group, showing Amy Robach of ABC News voicing out her displeasure at the story on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein getting cancelled.

She was heard saying in the video that the story was called off because of external pressure.

Robach had been speaking of a story where she had conducted the interview of one of Epstein’s accusers, suggesting that she had also found some development about the accused’s connection to former US president Bill Clinton, while former secretary of state and his wife Hilary Clinton had been in the presidential race.

Regarding the leaked video, the channel as well as the acclaimed news presenter said that at that point the story was not matching their standard to be put on air.

They added that regardless of that, the case was still getting investigated by them.

"At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since, we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it," an ABC rep had revealed to Fox News.

"That work has led to a two-hour documentary and 6-part podcast that will air in the new year," they added.