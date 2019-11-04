Australian Marsh picks Miandad, PM Imran, Abdul Qadir in all-time top XI

Former Australian cricketer Rodney Marsh on Monday named his picks to feature in his hypothetical all-time top XI side.

In a video posted by Lord's Cricket Ground, the Aussie great said his side would include Pakistani legends Abdul Qadir, Javed Miandad, and former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, among others.

Led by former Australia captain Ian Chappell, Marsh assigned South Africa's Barry Richards and West Indies' "destructive" Gordon Greenidge as opening batsmen.

To play at the third position, Marsh selected Chappell, who, according to the former wicket-keeper, is "the best captain" he has played under in Test cricket.

Chappell was followed by West Indies' Sir Vivian Richards in Marsh's XI, followed by Pakistan's Javed Miandad at five.

"What an annoying little devil he was, but what a player!" Marsh said about Mianded.

Marsh gave the the sixth spot to West Indies' Garfield Sobers, calling him "the best cricketer I've ever seen."

"He can do anything. He was a complete cricketer and wonderful catcher as well," he added about the West Indies great.

Marsh had a Test career which spanned from 1970 to 1983 for the Australian national team.

"At number seven, the best I've ever seen, Alan Knott from England would be my wicketkeeper," Marsh said.

"He would probably save us, and if he didn't then the man coming at number eight, Imran Khan, wouldn't do a bad job either," he added about former cricketer and current prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

At number nine, Marsh picked West Indian Andy Roberts, who is the "most feared fast bowler" he ever faced.

For the 10th spot, the Aussie great picked his "best mate and favourite bowler" Dennis Lillee.

"In my opinion, he is the best fast bowler Australia has ever had," he said about his Australian teammate.

In his 96 Tests behind the wicket for Australia, Marsh set a world record of 355 dismissals—the same number of wickets his bowling partner Lillee got with the ball. Marsh and Lillee were known for their bowler-wicketkeeper partnership, which yielded 95 Test wickets.

For his last spot, Marsh chose Pakistani leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, who is also regarded as the best leg-spinner of his time.

"He is the best leggie I've played against," Marsh said about Qadir.