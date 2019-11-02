Jannat Mirza becomes Pakistan’s No 1 TikTok star

Jannat Mirza has become number one TikTok model of Pakistan with around 3.2 million followers and more than 29.5 million likes.

20-year-old Jannat Mirza belongs to Pakistan’s Faisalabad city. She has been a student of Arts College and had also moved to Japan recently for educational purpose.

The emerging star has uploaded 224 videos on TikTok, the majority of which have received close to 100,000 to 1 million likes.

Jannat Mirza's popularity for TikTok has even reached the Japanese advertising agencies, where she has also received offers to serve as a model in Japanese advertising.

Responding to a question by Daily Jang, Jannat Mirza said that TikTok is her passion and it is absolutely an honor for her to have 2.5 million followers in just two years.

She belongs to an educated family of Faisalabad where her father holds a bureaucratic position. According to Jannat Mirza, her parents have always supported her and really want to see her do well in journalism. This is why she is focusing on pursuing higher education.

Jannat Mirza said that her younger sister, Alishba Anjum, is also a very popular TikTok model with over 2 million followers.

According to Mirza, she will continue her passion for modeling, however, education is her top most priority. The star believes that she will only be able to make any important decision about her future after completing her education and taking the advice of her parents.