Katy Perry sued for a $150,000 copyright claim on her Instagram

Katy Perry seems to be in hot waters as she has incurred the charges for a $150,000 lawsuit against her name.



Back in 2016, the star had dressed up as Hillary Clinton and snapped a picture of herself in hair and makeup. After posting the picture on Instagram, a celebrity news agency has recently filed a lawsuit against her according to reports by msn.com.

Internet erupts with memes after Katy Perry's Grammy outfit goes wrong

'Backgrid – The Celebrity News Agency' has claimed that Katy Perry violated federal law and regulations when she posted this picture, as it is copyrighted by the agency.

The agency stipulates that Katy Perry should have paid a licensing fee if she wanted to use the picture from 2016.

The company sued her for a total of $150,000. The picture is still up on Katy Perry’s Instagram however, showing her dressed up as the politician with a drink in hand. The singer captioned the picture with 'BILL & HILL 4EVA.'

