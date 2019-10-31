close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 31, 2019

Ariana Grande’s Halloween costume will leave you truly spooked

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 31, 2019
Ariana Grande’s Halloween costume will leave you truly spooked

Ariana Grande's Halloween costume is quite something

The American singer revealed her outfit, inspired from the 1960s television series, The Twilight Zone, on her Instagram recently. One episode of the series titled, “Eye of the Beholder” featured a woman who goes through a number of surgeries to look “normal”.

At the end of the surgery, the women comes out looking conventionally beautiful, but for the rest of the people, who have pig-like features, she is unattractive. Shunned by her kind, she is then exiled from her village to live with others who look like her. As she leaves, she is told that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

View this post on Instagram

eye of the beholder

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The creepy tale was what Grande brought back to life for the holiday.

View this post on Instagram

final procedure was a success

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment