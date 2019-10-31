Ariana Grande’s Halloween costume will leave you truly spooked

Ariana Grande's Halloween costume is quite something



The American singer revealed her outfit, inspired from the 1960s television series, The Twilight Zone, on her Instagram recently. One episode of the series titled, “Eye of the Beholder” featured a woman who goes through a number of surgeries to look “normal”.



At the end of the surgery, the women comes out looking conventionally beautiful, but for the rest of the people, who have pig-like features, she is unattractive. Shunned by her kind, she is then exiled from her village to live with others who look like her. As she leaves, she is told that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

The creepy tale was what Grande brought back to life for the holiday.









